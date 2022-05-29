General
Iga Swiatek made to sweat to reach French Open last 16
And Alcaraz’s meteoric rise continues as he produces yet another awe-inspiring performance
29 May 2022 - 00:00
Top ranked Iga Swiatek ran into a spot of bother as she beat Danka Kovinic of Montenegro 6-3 7-5 to reach the fourth round of the French Open and extend her winning streak to 31 matches yesterday...
