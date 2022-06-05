×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Tennis

Dream come true or Ruud awakening for Casper?

05 June 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters

As a child, Casper Ruud watched a lot of tennis on television, dreaming one day of playing a Grand Slam final. The Norwegian will now have something to brag about after setting up a date with 13-time French Open champion Rafa Nadal today...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Junior, Amakhosi’s new uncrowned chief Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | MPs should applaud SA rugby for transformation Sport
  3. Leave Bafana selection to Broos, says Neil Tovey Sport
  4. Adriaan Wildschutt aims to be SA's fastest distance star Sport
  5. BBK UNPLUGGED | Bully boys Morocco call the shots at Caf Sport

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...