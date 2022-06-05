Tennis

Ruthless Swiatek crushes Gauff to clinch second French Open title

She has now won 35 matches on the trot — matching the longest unbeaten streak since Venus Williams in 2000

World No 1 Iga Swiatek confirmed her dominance of women’s tennis yesterday by sweeping aside US teenager Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 to claim her second French Open title in three years...