Cricket
Assaulted SA cricketer making a rapid recovery in England
12 June 2022 - 00:00
Mondli Khumalo’s mother Sibongile Khumalo expressed relief and shed tears of joy when she heard the voice of her son on the phone while on her way to see him in hospital in England this week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.