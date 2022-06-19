General
It's do-or-die for Proteas after letting India back into the series
19 June 2022 - 00:00
From the sublime to the ridiculous. That’s the best way to describe the inconsistent performances of the Proteas in their T20 series against India that goes into the last match at Bengaluru on Sunday. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.