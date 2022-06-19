Soccer
NFD club owners scared to ask PSL about a delayed 'preparatory fee'
Clubs say preparations become disorganised and no explanation given to them
19 June 2022 - 00:00
Owners of GladAfrica Championship clubs are still in the dark about why the important preparatory fee was paid in instalments last season and they are wondering if that’s going to be the case again as they prepare for the new campaign...
