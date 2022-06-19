×

Sport

Rugby

‘Sharks need to look at coaching’ - Stransky

19 June 2022 - 00:00 By SITHEMBISO DINDI

If the Sharks want to achieve their goal of being one of the best rugby sides in the world, they need to address the elephant in the room, which is their coaching department — and do it very soon...

