Wrestling
Beleaguered wrestler is still eligible for Games selection
Deadline for entries to multisport showpiece in Birmingham is Wednesday
26 June 2022 - 00:00
Embattled wrestler Arno van Zijl is still eligible for selection to the Commonwealth Games, even with disciplinary proceedings against him, SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Barry Hendricks said yesterday. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.