I’ll pay for Pitso to coach Bafana, says Motsepe
26 June 2022 - 00:00
Pitso Mosimane must coach Bafana Bafana and if the SA Football Association (Safa) does not have the money to rehire Mosimane, who was Bafana’s coach between 2010 and 2012, the Motsepe Foundation will have to foot the bill. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.