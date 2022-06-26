Potgieter surges up the amateur ranks
Seventeen-year-old will tee it up with Louis Oosthuizen ahead of the Open
26 June 2022 - 00:00
The prospect of playing in your maiden Open at St Andrews would be daunting for any 17-year-old, but Aldrich Potgieter is not your ordinary teen...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.