Tears on the typewriter: covering the last Currie Cup final in Kimberley in 1970

Archie Henderson remembers the final of 52 years ago when Griquas upset the mighty Blue Bulls

Mannetjies Roux turned 83 in April and apologises for his memory, which he says is fading. But there is nothing faulty about his recall of September 26, 52 years ago, when he led Griquas to victory over Northern Transvaal in the Currie Cup rugby final in Kimberley — a triumph they said would never be repeated. Yesterday Griquas couldn't prove those sceptics wrong as they lost 19-26 to the Pumas...