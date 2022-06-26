Wildcard Williams back to open at Wimbledon
26 June 2022 - 00:00
Serena Williams’ eagerly-awaited return to Wimbledon will begin in the first round against France’s Harmony Tan as the 23-times Grand Slam champion resumes singles action after a year out next week...
