Rugby
Jimmy Stonehouse comes full circle with Pumas
Maybe Pumas can get more sponsors and overseas teams can come to Mbombela, says Currie Cup winner
03 July 2022 - 00:00
Finally the stars have aligned for Jimmy Stonehouse after many years in which gears refused to click and the circuits rarely sparked with his beloved Pumas in the Currie Cup...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.