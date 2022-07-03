Soccer

Riveiro, a plumber? No, says Pirates boss Irvin Khoza

Riveiro fits what club wants to achieve, especially in the year where they’ll celebrate their 85th anniversary, says chairman

Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza has taken exception to those alleging the club did not do a thorough assessment and r background check before unveiling Spanish-born Jose Riveiro, 46, as the Soweto giants’ new head coach. ..