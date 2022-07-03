Soccer
Riveiro, a plumber? No, says Pirates boss Irvin Khoza
Riveiro fits what club wants to achieve, especially in the year where they’ll celebrate their 85th anniversary, says chairman
03 July 2022 - 00:01
Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza has taken exception to those alleging the club did not do a thorough assessment and r background check before unveiling Spanish-born Jose Riveiro, 46, as the Soweto giants’ new head coach. ..
