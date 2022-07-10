General
Djokovic not surprised he’s up against ‘dangerous’ Kyrgios in final
The big question is: how will the first Australian man to reach a major final in 17 years handle the biggest match of his career?
10 July 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
A fortnight ago few people would have predicted that Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios would be the man standing between Novak Djokovic and a fourth successive Wimbledon title...
General
Djokovic not surprised he’s up against ‘dangerous’ Kyrgios in final
The big question is: how will the first Australian man to reach a major final in 17 years handle the biggest match of his career?
A fortnight ago few people would have predicted that Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios would be the man standing between Novak Djokovic and a fourth successive Wimbledon title...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos