Moscow-born Rybakina powers past Jabeur to Wimbledon title
10 July 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Moscow-born Elena Rybakina rallied from a set down to defeat Tunisia’s world number two Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2 in an entertaining final yesterday to become the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon...
