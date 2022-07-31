Cricket
Proteas left with a few tough questions to answer ahead of the World Cup
Markram is back in the team, Van Dussen is an option, and so is Stubbs
31 July 2022 - 00:00 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
The Proteas’ performance in their second T20 fixture of the three-match series exuded confidence ahead of the decider today and definitely leaves coach Mark Boucher with a big selection headache going into the T20 World Cup in October...
Cricket
Proteas left with a few tough questions to answer ahead of the World Cup
Markram is back in the team, Van Dussen is an option, and so is Stubbs
The Proteas’ performance in their second T20 fixture of the three-match series exuded confidence ahead of the decider today and definitely leaves coach Mark Boucher with a big selection headache going into the T20 World Cup in October...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos