×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Cricket

Proteas left with a few tough questions to answer ahead of the World Cup

Markram is back in the team, Van Dussen is an option, and so is Stubbs

31 July 2022 - 00:00 By SITHEMBISO DINDI

The Proteas’ performance in their second T20 fixture of the three-match series exuded confidence ahead of the decider today and definitely leaves coach Mark Boucher with a big selection headache going into the T20 World Cup in October...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | World XV should have stronger SA representation Sport
  2. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | It's my honour to salute King Kaizer Senior, a stellar ... Sport
  3. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Khoza a PSL pillar, but what happens when he leaves? Sport
  4. Kaizer Motaung full of hope after the nightmare of six barren years Sport
  5. It’s never about me, says Banyana coach Desiree Ellis Sport

Latest Videos

'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema
'The ANC is at its weakest,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference gets under way