Running this year's Comrades? Here's why you could face heightened risk of heat exposure
The Comrades Marathon Association says the date was shifted to late August for health and safety reasons
31 July 2022 - 00:00
Runners of this year’s Comrades Marathon will face a heightened risk of heat exposure and exertional heat illness due to the race date being shifted to late August...
Running this year's Comrades? Here's why you could face heightened risk of heat exposure
The Comrades Marathon Association says the date was shifted to late August for health and safety reasons
Runners of this year’s Comrades Marathon will face a heightened risk of heat exposure and exertional heat illness due to the race date being shifted to late August...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos