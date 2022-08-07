Soccer
High hopes and jokers in the PSL pack
The European coaches who came to SA were a mixed bunch
07 August 2022 - 00:00
Coaching is a specialist profession. The coach’s job is to imprint his/her ideas on the team. Their philosophy and approach to the game is mirrored in the way their teams play. Their teachings are visible in how the players, individually and collectively, improve to take the team forward. ..
Soccer
High hopes and jokers in the PSL pack
The European coaches who came to SA were a mixed bunch
Coaching is a specialist profession. The coach’s job is to imprint his/her ideas on the team. Their philosophy and approach to the game is mirrored in the way their teams play. Their teachings are visible in how the players, individually and collectively, improve to take the team forward. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos