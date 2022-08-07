Soccer
José Riveiro becomes a Buccaneer
While Swallows were able to avoid conceding more goals, their display was not that of a top-tier side
07 August 2022 - 00:00 By Sithembiso Dindi
A goal by Bienvenu Eva Nga on debut was enough to ensure a good start for José Riveiro in his new job as the Orlando Pirates head coach when his refreshed Buccaneers downed a disorganised Swallows FC 1-0 on Saturday...
Soccer
José Riveiro becomes a Buccaneer
While Swallows were able to avoid conceding more goals, their display was not that of a top-tier side
A goal by Bienvenu Eva Nga on debut was enough to ensure a good start for José Riveiro in his new job as the Orlando Pirates head coach when his refreshed Buccaneers downed a disorganised Swallows FC 1-0 on Saturday...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos