×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Opinion

So how much has really changed in SA sport in the past century?

The two constants of SA sport are that swimmers need the Commonwealth Games, and that there is a gross lack of funding across all codes.

07 August 2022 - 00:01
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Long before local sports administrators understood what it took to produce elite competitors, they had already mastered the art of ridiculing athletes and their parents. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Psychologist defends actions around sexual abuse case Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Wounded or not, All Blacks no match for Boks Sport
  3. How to live-stream the Boks vs the All Blacks on the go this Saturday Sport
  4. Riveiro, a plumber? No, says Pirates boss Irvin Khoza Sport
  5. Kaizer Motaung full of hope after the nightmare of six barren years Sport

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...