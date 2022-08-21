Soccer
Brazilian Casemiro to sign four-year-deal at United
21 August 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Manchester United have reached an agreement with La Liga champions Real Madrid for the transfer of defensive midfielder Casemiro, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday...
