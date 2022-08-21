Soccer
Kaizer Chiefs bounce back in Durban
21 August 2022 - 00:00
It was far from polished but coach Arthur Zwane will welcome the fact that Kaizer Chiefs claimed all three points against Richards Bay at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium playing with a man down for more than 60 minutes...
Soccer
Kaizer Chiefs bounce back in Durban
It was far from polished but coach Arthur Zwane will welcome the fact that Kaizer Chiefs claimed all three points against Richards Bay at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium playing with a man down for more than 60 minutes...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos