×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Soccer

Lehlohonolo Majoro’s late strike wins it for AmaZulu

Usuthu keep alive their hopes of winning a trophy for the first time in almost three decades

28 August 2022 - 00:00 By SITHEMBISO DINDI

A late sucker punch by veteran striker Lehlohonolo Majoro helped AmaZulu FC book their spot in the MTN8 semifinals as they knocked out Cape Town City by 2-1 after 120 minutes of play at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town yesterday...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Drakensberg Boys Choir singing and dancing with Sharks players will ... Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Mentally frail Springboks bomb Sport
  3. Running this year's Comrades? Here's why you could face heightened risk of heat ... Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Boks deserve a C, but it should be A+ Sport
  5. ‘King’ David highlights the shortcomings of SA swimming Sport

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court