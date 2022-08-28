Soccer
Sponsorship clash send Sundowns packing from Loftus
MTN asked PSL to instruct Downs they can’t play at Loftus in MTN8 clash against SuperSport because of ‘significant’ Vodacom branding at the venue.
28 August 2022 - 00:01 By Sithembiso Dindi and SAZI HADEBE
A clash of sponsors has stopped Mamelodi Sundowns from beginning the MTN8 title defence at their usual home ground, Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane, this afternoon...
A clash of sponsors has stopped Mamelodi Sundowns from beginning the MTN8 title defence at their usual home ground, Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane, this afternoon...
