Soccer
Haaland grabs 10th as Man City share spoils at Villa
04 September 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Champions Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday night after Erling Haaland grabbed his 10th goal in six games...
Soccer
Haaland grabs 10th as Man City share spoils at Villa
Champions Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday night after Erling Haaland grabbed his 10th goal in six games...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos