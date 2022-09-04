×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Soccer

Haaland grabs 10th as Man City share spoils at Villa

04 September 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters

Champions Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday night after Erling Haaland grabbed his 10th goal in six games...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Something is amiss with the Boks Sport
  2. Sponsorship clash send Sundowns packing from Loftus Sport
  3. Comrades Marathon is as iconic as braaivleis and Mopane worms Sport
  4. Comrades loses none of its glory as it returns Sport
  5. Lehlohonolo Majoro’s late strike wins it for AmaZulu Sport

Latest Videos

Violence flares up in Nyanga
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...