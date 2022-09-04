Soccer
Kaizer Chiefs share the spoils with AmaZulu
04 September 2022 - 00:00 By Sithembiso Dindi
Kaizer Chiefs’ stuttering start to the 2022/23 season continued as they were held to a goalless draw by AmaZulu FC in a DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday night...
Soccer
Kaizer Chiefs share the spoils with AmaZulu
Kaizer Chiefs’ stuttering start to the 2022/23 season continued as they were held to a goalless draw by AmaZulu FC in a DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday night...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos