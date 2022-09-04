Soccer
Man Utd to make late call on Antony but Martial out of Arsenal game
04 September 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Manchester United will make a late call on whether new signing Antony will play in today’s Premier League game against early pace-setters Arsenal while fellow forward Anthony Martial will miss the clash due to injury, manager Erik ten Hag said...
