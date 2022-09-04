General
Ryan Burl picks up five wickets as Zimbabwe shock Australia
04 September 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Leg-spinner Ryan Burl picked up 5-10 in just three overs yesterday as Zimbabwe stunned Australia in the third one-day international in Townsville, registering an exciting three-wicket victory and denying the hosts a series clean-sweep...
