Left Field
The PSL is not scoring any goals in its offside dealings with the NFD
04 September 2022 - 00:02 By Marc Strydom
When the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Motsepe Foundation rolled out the red carpet to launch the latter’s sponsorship of the neglected National First Division (NFD), it was hoped this would be among the game-changers SA football desperately needs...
Left Field
The PSL is not scoring any goals in its offside dealings with the NFD
When the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Motsepe Foundation rolled out the red carpet to launch the latter’s sponsorship of the neglected National First Division (NFD), it was hoped this would be among the game-changers SA football desperately needs...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos