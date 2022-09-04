Rugby
Young Springboks vanquish the Wallabies
Rookie Moodie helps bring the blues to Australian hosts
04 September 2022 - 00:00
The Springboks ticked an obvious box as they vanquished the Wallabies on home soil for the first time in nine years in Sydney, but it is the advancement of the next generation that was perhaps most pleasing...
