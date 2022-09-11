Soccer
Chelsea bet on Graham Potter for big pay off
The Blues spent round £250m in the transfer window but are sixth with 10 points after six games
11 September 2022 - 00:00
Chelsea’s appointment of Graham Potter is quite a departure — for a club who usually select household names with experience at Europe’s top clubs — but signifies a likely change of approach...
