General
Proteas to sharpen their batting ahead of T20 World Cup
Selectors confident they can finally bring that elusive trophy back home
11 September 2022 - 00:00 By Sithembiso Dindi
Proteas selectors have identified batting as an area that needs to be firing at the T20 World Cup next month if SA is to win the tournament for the first time...
General
Proteas to sharpen their batting ahead of T20 World Cup
Selectors confident they can finally bring that elusive trophy back home
Proteas selectors have identified batting as an area that needs to be firing at the T20 World Cup next month if SA is to win the tournament for the first time...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos