Relentless Alcaraz ends Tiafoe’s dream run to reach US Open final

If the Spanish teen beats Ruud in final, he will be youngest man crowned world No 1

11 September 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz ended Frances Tiafoe’s dream run at the US Open with a 6-7(6) 6-3 6-1 6-7(5) 6-3 win to reach his first major final, where he will face Casper Ruud with the world number one ranking on the line...

