Soccer
Broos calls on Safa to jack up their professionalism
18 September 2022 - 00:01
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has challenged his employers, the SA Football Association (Safa), urging it to act with greater professionalism, citing the lack of player scouting and the failure to appoint full-time junior national team coaches as a recipe for disaster in SA football...
Soccer
Broos calls on Safa to jack up their professionalism
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has challenged his employers, the SA Football Association (Safa), urging it to act with greater professionalism, citing the lack of player scouting and the failure to appoint full-time junior national team coaches as a recipe for disaster in SA football...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos