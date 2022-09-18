Rugby
Bulls run rampant over Lions
Pretoria side down a Lions team that was error ridden in SA's URC opener
18 September 2022 - 00:00
This match produced a cracking opening quarter with the Lions and the Bulls intent on stretching the other’s defence at Ellis Park. That opening burst, however, proved a false dawn...
Rugby
Bulls run rampant over Lions
Pretoria side down a Lions team that was error ridden in SA's URC opener
This match produced a cracking opening quarter with the Lions and the Bulls intent on stretching the other’s defence at Ellis Park. That opening burst, however, proved a false dawn...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos