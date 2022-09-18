Soccer
Caleb Bimenyimana strikes twice to give Chiefs victory over SuperSport
18 September 2022 - 00:00 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
While Kaizer Chiefs don’t yet look like a team that could challenge for the championship, their performance in the 2-1 victory over SuperSport United showed some improvements...
