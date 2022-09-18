Cricket
CSA is wasting no time in finding a new coach for Proteas
18 September 2022 - 00:03
The process by Cricket South Africa (CSA) to find a replacement for coach Mark Boucher starts in earnest this week with the headache of whether to go for an interim or permanent appointment for the Test tour of Australia at the end of the year...
Cricket
CSA is wasting no time in finding a new coach for Proteas
The process by Cricket South Africa (CSA) to find a replacement for coach Mark Boucher starts in earnest this week with the headache of whether to go for an interim or permanent appointment for the Test tour of Australia at the end of the year...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos