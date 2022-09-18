×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Tennis

Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era

18 September 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters

As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. MARC STRYDOM | When pigs fly Mammila will become Bafana coach Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Moodie’s inspiring story a true game changer Sport
  3. Nontshinga is the real deal, says boxing legend Bhungu Sport
  4. Stadium rents forcing clubs to hike prices Sport
  5. Mamelodi Sundowns regain the summit after blunting Golden Arrows Sport

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death