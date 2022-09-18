Soccer
Grealish, Haaland goals ease Man City to win at 10-man Wolves
18 September 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Jack Grealish scored inside the first minute and Erling Haaland netted his 11th Premier League goal of the season as Manchester City eased to a 3-0 victory over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux yesterday...
Jack Grealish scored inside the first minute and Erling Haaland netted his 11th Premier League goal of the season as Manchester City eased to a 3-0 victory over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux yesterday...
