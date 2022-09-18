Rugby
Wallabies not alone in suffering from controversial late calls
18 September 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Mathieu Raynal’s decision to penalise Bernard Foley for time-wasting late in the Test against the All Blacks on Thursday will not be quickly forgotten — but Australians are unlikely to get much sympathy from fans of other nations...
