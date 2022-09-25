Rugby
Nolusindiso Booi bullish about Springboks women’s team chances at the WC
25 September 2022 - 00:00 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Though Springboks Women appear to have no chance of making it out of their Rugby World Cup group, captain Nolusindiso Booi believes the team should use the tournament to learn and keep growing...
Rugby
Nolusindiso Booi bullish about Springboks women’s team chances at the WC
Though Springboks Women appear to have no chance of making it out of their Rugby World Cup group, captain Nolusindiso Booi believes the team should use the tournament to learn and keep growing...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos