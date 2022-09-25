Cricket
Rohit Sharma leads India to six-wicket win over Australia in shortened T20
25 September 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Skipper Rohit Sharma’s blazing knock lifted India to a six-wicket victory over Australia in an enthralling shortened second Twenty20 international in Nagpur on Friday to level the three-match series at 1-1...
