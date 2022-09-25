Tennis
Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer’s glittering career
Emotional Swiss maestro heads into retirement with cheers ringing in his ears
25 September 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Roger Federer’s trophy-laden career ended in defeat on Friday, but for once the result hardly mattered as the Swiss maestro headed into retirement with tears in his eyes and cheers ringing in his ears. ..
Tennis
Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer’s glittering career
Emotional Swiss maestro heads into retirement with cheers ringing in his ears
Roger Federer’s trophy-laden career ended in defeat on Friday, but for once the result hardly mattered as the Swiss maestro headed into retirement with tears in his eyes and cheers ringing in his ears. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos