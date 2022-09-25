Soccer
Zwane lead Bafana's 4-0 trashing of Sierra Leone
25 September 2022 - 00:00 By Sthembiso Dindi
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’s questions about reactions to his apparent snub of Themba Zwane, 33, were all answered when the player spearheaded SA’s convincing 4-0 victory over Sierra Leone yesterday...
