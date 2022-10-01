Sport

General

Crypto’s hold on Formula 1 sponsoring gets tested in Singapore

The shift underscores a changing mood around cryptocurrency, both from a regulatory and a financial standpoint.

02 October 2022 - 00:00 By Emily Nicolle

At Formula One’s Miami Grand Prix in May, the dizzying displays of crypto companies sponsoring the sport were inescapable, with Crypto.com’s blue branding covering every imaginable surface along the race track. ..

