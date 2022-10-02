Soccer
Gunners dominate Spurs in absorbing North London derby
02 October 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Arsenal meted out their usual punishment to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium, with goals by Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka sealing a 3-1 win to keep them top of the Premier League yesterday...
Soccer
Gunners dominate Spurs in absorbing North London derby
