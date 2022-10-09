General
Daniel Ricciardo to sit out 2023 season
09 October 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Daniel Ricciardo on Saturday said he won’t be racing in Formula One next season but was setting his sights on a return to the grid in 2024, after the latest spate of driver moves narrowed down the out-of-contract Mclaren driver’s options...
