England captain Buttler fit for Australia T20s
09 October 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
England captain Jos Buttler has declared himself fit for Sunday’s opening Twenty20 International against Australia but Liam Livingstone’s ankle injury makes the all-rounder doubtful for their World Cup opener later this month...
