Soccer
Hurricane Haaland rewrites football history
Big, muscular, quick, sharp, intelligent, skilled: it is hard to think of anyone like him
09 October 2022 - 00:00 By The Telegraph
Erling Haaland is an aberration. To watch him in action is to see something remarkable. His combination of strength, speed and application is unprecedented. He is not only quick, powerful and skilful, he appears to possess an uncanny knack for converting chances...
Soccer
Hurricane Haaland rewrites football history
Big, muscular, quick, sharp, intelligent, skilled: it is hard to think of anyone like him
Erling Haaland is an aberration. To watch him in action is to see something remarkable. His combination of strength, speed and application is unprecedented. He is not only quick, powerful and skilful, he appears to possess an uncanny knack for converting chances...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos